Madhya Pradesh

Teenage boy dies by 'suicide', in note requests PM Narendra Modi to fulfil his last wish

The 'suicide note' with a request to PM Modi was found with the teens body, police said.

Teenage boy dies by &#039;suicide&#039;, in note requests PM Narendra Modi to fulfil his last wish
Image used for representational purpose

Gwalior: A 16-year-old boy from Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior committed suicide as he "failed to become a good dancer" but left behind a purported suicide note in which he requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil his last wish of producing a music video in which a song should be sung by famous singer Arijit Singh and dance be choreographed by Sushant Khatri, a Nepali artist, police said on Monday.

The class 11 student, a resident of the Cancer Hospital area in Gwalior city, killed himself by lying on the railway track on Sunday night, Jhansi Road police station in-charge Sanjiv Nayan Sharma told PTI. He said a suicide note, purportedly written by the boy, was found with his body in which he stated that he could not become a good dancer as his family and friends did not support him.

"In the suicide note, the teenager also said that a music video should be made after his death in which a song should be sung by Arijit Singh and dance be choreographed by Sushant Khatri, a Nepali artist. The note said this music video will give peace to his soul and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to complete his last wish," Sharma said.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

Madhya PradeshGwaliorNarendra Modi
