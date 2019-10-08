close

Uma Bharti

Uma Bharti's nephew's car rams into two-wheeler in Madhya Pradesh, three killed

According to reports, while two people died on the spot, the third succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. 

Representational image

New Delhi: At least three people died when a car, allegedly belonging to senior BJP leader Uma Bharti's nephew Rahul Singh Lodhi hit a bike on Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road on Monday. The accident took place at Papavani village on Tikamgarh-Chhatarpur road on Monday afternoon when Lodhi's car hit a bike from behind. 

According to reports, while two people died on the spot, the third succumbed to his injuries on his way to the hospital. Witness told reporters that instead of taking the injured to the hospital after the accident, Lodhi ran away from the spot. 

It is not yet clear whether Lodhi, who is also an MLA, was at the wheels when the accident took place. 

He, however, has denied his involvement in the accident. His close aides said that his driver was passing by when he saw the accident and informed the MLA, who then further informed the police. "My car wasn't involved in the incident. I was in Phuter the entire day. I had called my driver there. He told me about the accident he witnessed involving two autos and a bike. I informed the police station in-charge too. The deceased are of my constituency and I will their families tomorrow. I am being framed for an incident in which neither I nor my vehicle was involved. Police should investigate the auto-rickshaws which were involved in the accident," he told ANI. 

The Tikamgarh police has seized the car involved in the accident.

Uma BhartiMadhya PradeshBhopalTikamgarh-Chhatarpur roadBJP
