121 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in Maharashtra Police

Mumbai: A total of 121 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the Maharashtra Police force on Friday (July 31, 2020), taking the total count to 9,217. With two more fatalities, the total deaths in the state police force reached 102 on Friday

"121 more Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19 while 2 died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 102," said Maharashtra Police.

The total number of police personnel infected with coronavirus is 9,217, out of which 7,176 have recovered and 1,939 are active cases, informed the Maharashtra Police.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 1,48,454 active COVID cases in Maharashtra as it continues to be the worst-affected state.

With a record single-day surge of 55,078 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload raced past 16 lakh on Friday, just two days after it reached the 15-lakh mark, while the number of recoveries rose to 10,57,805, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The country has so far registered 16,38,870 instances of the coronavirus infection. The death toll increased to 35,747 with 779 fatalities being reported in 24 hours, the data updated at 8 AM showed.

This is the second consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000. The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

There are 5,45,318 active COVID-19 cases in the country. The recovery rate rose to 64.54 per cent while the fatality rate dropped further to 2.18 per cent.

Of the 779 deaths reported on Friday, 266 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 83 from Karnataka, 68 from Andhra Pradesh and 57 from Uttar Pradesh.

West Bengal registered 46 deaths, Delhi 29, Gujarat 22, Jammu and Kashmir 17, Madhya Pradesh 14 and Rajasthan and Telangana 13 each.

Ten fatalities have been reported from Odisha, nine from Punjab, five from Jharkhand, four each from Bihar, Haryana, Manipur and Uttarakhand, three each from Goa and Chhattisgarh, two each from Assam, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala while Ladakh and Puducherry recorded one fatality each.