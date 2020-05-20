1388 police personnel infected with coronavirus in Maharashtra, 12 dead

MUMBAI: The number of Maharashtra Police personnel infected with global coronavirus infection has risen to 1388 on Wednesday. According to the Maharashtra Police, out of the 1388 cases of coronavirus among its personnel, 948 are still active.

"The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police is now 1388, including 948 active cases, 428 recovered and 12 deaths," the Maharashtra Police said in a release.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the deadly contagion.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are a total of 37,136 number of coronavirus cases in the state with at least 1,325 fatalities.

The COVID-19 had last week claimed the life of ASI Madhukar Mane who was posted in Mumbai.

DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police had offered their condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased policeman.

In the last few weeks, a total of 12 policemen have died due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A large number of policemen have also been put in self-quarantine, which has left a staggering shortage of personnel in the police department.

To match the present requirements of police personnel, the Maharashtra government has sought Centre's help and asked to send around 2000 additional policemen from the Central Armed Police Forces to provide some respite to its own fatigued officers.

Giving lockdown statistics, a Mumbai Police official said there were 229 incidents of policemen being attacked, and 803 people had been arrested in this connection.

"So far, we have registered 1,07,256 offences under section 188 of IPC for violating prohibitory orders and arrested 20,237 accused persons. We have also recovered Rs 4.10 crore as fines during this period," he added.