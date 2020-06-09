1871 Mumbai Police personnel infected with coronavirus COVID-19, 21 fatalities so far

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Tuesday said that the deadly coronavirus has infected around 1871 personnel of its total workforce. In a statement, Mumbai Police said that around 853 police personnel have recovered and will report back to duty very soon.

The city police force has so far reported 21 fatalities due to the novel coronavirus.

It further informed that 82 positive cases were also reported among State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel deployed in the city.

Meanwhile, no new COVID-19 case has been reported in Maharashtra Police over the last 24 hours. Total coronavirus cases in the force stand at 2,562, death toll at 34, the Maharashtra Police said.

On June 1, Mumbai Police had reported 1,526 Covid-19 positive cases, including 993 active ones.

So far, 21 Mumbai Police personnel has died due to Covid-19, including an officer. Most of the Covid-19 related deaths among the Mumbai Police personnel are in the constabulary division.

While in Maharashtra Police, the total number of Covid-19 active cases stood at 1,498, including 195 officers, till June 7.

A large number of policemen have also been put in self-quarantine, which has left a staggering shortage of personnel in the police department.

To match the present requirements of police personnel, the Maharashtra government had earlier sought Centre's help and asked to send around 2000 additional policemen from the Central Armed Police Forces to provide some respite to its own fatigued officers.

There is a nationwide lockdown since March 25 to contain the coronavirus outbreak, and the fifth phase ends on June 30.