30 people found infected with COVID-19 Delta variant in Nashik

As many as 30 people across Maharashtra`s Nashik have been infected with Delta variant of COVID-19, informed Nashik District Hospital on Friday. 

30 people found infected with COVID-19 Delta variant in Nashik
File photo

Nashik: As many as 30 people across Maharashtra`s Nashik have been infected with Delta variant of COVID-19, informed Nashik District Hospital on Friday. 

"30 people have been infected with Delta variant in Nashik. 28 patients are from rural areas. 2 patients are from Gangapur and Sadique Nagar. Several patients are from Sinnar, Yeola, Nandgaon, Niphad etc. as well" said Dr Kishore Shrinivas, surgeon at the Nashik District Hospital.

He also added that the samples were sent for genome sequencing to Pune, after which all the samples tested positive for the Delta variant.

"People are advised to take precautions, they must sanitize, wear masks and maintain social distancing. Delta variant spreads through overcrowding and close contact. Take precautions as much as possible," said Shrinivas.

Delta variant is the B.1.617.2 variant of the COVID-19 virus, first identified in India. It is believed to have led to the brutal second wave of the pandemic which overwhelmed the country`s healthcare systems.

