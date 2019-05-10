6 dead, 2 injured in road accident on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway

Palghar: At least six people died and two others were seriously injured in a road accident on Friday evening on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway in Maharashtra's Palghar.

According to police, the mishap took place around 4:30 PM near Amboli village in Kasa police station limits in the district's Dahanu tehsil.

"Two cars and a motorcycle collided leaving six persons dead and two injured," a senior police official was quoted as saying by PTI.

Two people, who sustained serious injuries, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, the dead bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

''More details about the incident and the victims are being collected," Palghar Police PRO, Hemant Katkar, said.