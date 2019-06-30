9 villages lose connectivity due to landslide in Pune

Pune: As many as nine tribal villages lost road connectivity due to a landslide in Ambegaon taluka of Pune district in Maharashtra on Sunday.

As per reports, the landslide occurred due to continuous rainfall in the area for the past two days.

Live TV

The work on the construction of roads in the taluka was completed last month. Locals alleged that they had warned the contractor regarding the possibility of a landslide while the construction was going on. However, the contractor didn't take note of the warning.

Locals are now demanding that strict action be taken against the contractor. They have also asked for debris to be removed as soon as possible.

On Saturday, at least 15 people died after a parking lot wall collapsed in Kondhwa area of Pune. Building construction was going on in the area and all the deceased were labourers, who had built temporary huts outside a society building.