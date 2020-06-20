986 active cases of COVID-19 in Maharashtra Police, total 46 fatalities so far

MUMBAI: There are 986 active cases of COVID-19 in the police forces while 46 personnel have so far died due to the disease, the Maharashtra Police said on Saturday. The deadly COVID-19 infection claimed one more life of a policeman in Mumbai, taking the total number of police personnel dying due to the infection across the state to 46.

Sharing more details, Mumbai Police PRO, Pranay Ashok, said the deceased was admitted at King Edward Memorial Hospital of the city and was receiving treatment for the past 10 days. Out of the total 2,349, Mumbai policemen found coronavirus positive in the city, 31 have died due to lethal infection so far.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state in the country with total COVID-19 cases crossing one lakh mark - 124,331 cases, including 5,893 deaths, on Saturday

Maharashtra alone reported 3,827 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 142 fatalities due to pandemic, according to the Health Ministry. Tamil Nadu, which is the second most affected state witnessed a spike of 2,115 cases taking the total tally to 54,449.

The national capital recorded 53,116 total corona cases. Delhi witnessed a record growth of 3,137 cases in the last 24 hours and a total of 2,035 deaths.

The states with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 26,141 cases and 1,618 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (15,785), Rajasthan (14,156), Madhya Pradesh (11,582) and West Bengal (13,090).