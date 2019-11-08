Aditya meets Sena MLAs at Mumbai hotel as deadlock over Maharashtra govt formation continues

MUMBAI: Young Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray met the newly-elected MLAs of his party at a hotel in Mumbai early on Friday as uncertainty over government formation continues to prevail in Maharashtra.

Aditya, who is the Sena MLA from the Worli assembly seat, arrived at the Rang Sharda Hotel late on Thursday, where his party legislators are currently lodged to prevent poaching attempts.

The Thackeray scion, who has been projected as the next chief minister of Maharashtra by his party, held discussion with the Sena MLAs and left around 1 am on Friday.

The Sena MLAs will be staying at the hotel for the next two days that are considered very crucial for the government formation as the term of the incumbent government ends on Friday.

They were shifted to the hotel after a meeting with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence "Matoshree".

On Thursday, a Bharatiya Janata Party delegation met state's Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the legal options of delaying the government formation.

Some of the BJP leaders who met Koshyari include state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar and Girish Mahajan.

The BJP, despite being the single-largest party, refused to stake a claim since it lacks majority in the 288-member assembly.

This prompted the Shiv Sena to accuse its ally BJP of “pushing the state towards President’s Rule”.

Shiv Sena, which fought the election with BJP, is not ready to settle for anything less than an equal share in Cabinet portfolios and the Chief Minster`s post for 2.5 years.

The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats in the recently held Assembly polls.

The Shiv Sena got 56 seats in the 288-member Assembly.

(With ANI inputs)