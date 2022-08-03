Mumbai: In yet another setback for Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, a party leader appointed by him recently has been accused of intimidation in a rape FIR. According to reports, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday registered an FIR for rape which names Shiv Sena leader Kedar Dighe for alleged intimidation.

Kedar, the nephew of late Sena leader Anand Dighe, was appointed as the party's Thane unit chief by Sena president Uddhav Thackeray recently. According to an official of N M Joshi Marg here, a woman has filed a complaint that Kedar Dighe's friend Rohit Kapoor raped her. Dighe warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone, the woman alleged.

The case was registered at N M Joshi Marg Police Station against Dighe and his friend Rohit Kapoor. "We received a complaint and have registered a case against Dighe. We are yet to arrest the accused," a senior IPS officer said.

The incident allegedly took place late on July 28 at a five-star hotel in Lower Parel. The police said that the woman works as a sales executive in the hotel and she approached Kapoor to sell a club membership while he was eating there.

Later, the woman alleged, that Kapoor raped her when she went to his room to collect the cheque.