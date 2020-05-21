हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Another policeman dies in Mumbai due to coronavirus, total 13 cops in Maharashtra so far

The novel coronavirus infection has claimed yet another life of a policeman in Mumbai taking the total number of policemen dying due to the deadly virus across the state to 13. According to reports, a policeman posted in Mumbai Vikroli died due to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday night.

Image for representational purpose only

MUMBAI: The novel coronavirus infection has claimed yet another life of a policeman in Mumbai taking the total number of policemen dying due to the deadly virus across the state to 13. According to reports, a policeman posted in Mumbai Vikroli died due to the coronavirus infection on Wednesday night.

As of now, the number of Maharashtra Police personnel infected with global coronavirus infection is 1388. 700 of them are in Mumbai city alone.

According to the Maharashtra Police, out of the 1388 cases of coronavirus among its personnel, 948 are still active.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra Police is now 1388, including 948 active cases, 428 recovered and 13 deaths," the Maharashtra Police said in a release.

The COVID-19 virus had last week claimed the life of ASI Madhukar Mane who was posted in Mumbai.

DGP and all ranks of Maharashtra Police had offered their condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased policeman. 

A large number of policemen have also been put in self-quarantine, which has left a staggering shortage of personnel in the police department.

To match the present requirements of police personnel, the Maharashtra government has sought Centre's help and asked to send around 2000 additional policemen from the Central Armed Police Forces to provide some respite to its own fatigued officers.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state by the deadly contagion.

According to the Health Ministry, coronavirus cases have risen to 39,297 in Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu with 13,191 cases and Gujarat with 12,537 cases so far.

Maharashtra has the highest number of deaths at 1390, followed by Gujarat`s 749 and Madhya Pradesh`s 267. In Delhi, the total tally rose to 11,088.

