Baba Siddique Murder: Son Zeeshan Accuses BJP Leader Mohit Kamboj; He Rejects Charges

The Mumbai Police investigation into the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique is currently underway. As the probe progresses, Siddique's son, Zeeshan, has alleged that his father was in contact with several builders and politicians, including a BJP leader and a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, regarding slum redevelopment projects in Bandra, according to a report by India Today.

Baba Siddique was shot dead on October 12, 2024, just days before his expected nomination to the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC). In a four-page statement to the police, Zeeshan claimed that his father had been in touch with multiple builders and politicians, including BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, regarding redevelopment projects in the area.

Zeeshan further stated that on the day of the murder, his father had made a note about Mohit Kamboj in his diary and had exchanged WhatsApp messages between 5:30 pm and 6:00 pm regarding a project by Mundra Builders. He also alleged that he had received a video showing representatives of Mundra Builders using abusive language against his father while speaking with slum dwellers, said the India Today report.

Demanding a thorough probe, Zeeshan said, "A detailed investigation should be conducted into all the slum rehabilitation cases I have mentioned."

Reacting to the allegations, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj expressed his shock and grief, stating that Baba Siddique was his close friend for the past 15 years. "Late Baba Siddique was my dear friend. We have known each other for the last 15 years. He was part of NDA and we used to talk regularly about different issues, including elections. I was shocked when this incident happened and he was there in the hospital with his family at a hard time! Unfortunately, it is a loss to all friends and truth should come out and justice should prevail!" Kamboj said.

Zeeshan's police statement also mentioned Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Anil Parab, who was reportedly involved in assuring residents about selecting trustworthy developers for the redevelopment projects.