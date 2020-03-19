BMC collects fine of over Rs 1 lakh from people spitting on streets to contain spread of coronavirus

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected a fine of over one lakh rupees from more than 100 people for spitting in the open as part of its measures to contain the further spread of deadly coronavirus.

"Fine of Rs 1,07,000 collected from 107 people for spitting in the open. 46 people were also given a warning," BMC said.

On March 18, BMC from its official Twitter handle had in reply to a tweet posted: "Spitting in public space will attract a fine of Rs. 1,000 or detention u/s 189 IPC. While we do our best to ensure that no such activity takes place in the city, a little cooperation from Mumbaikars in these difficult times will help us go a long way in our fight against Coronavirus."

#SecondLineOfDefence#MatThukoNa We & Mumbaikars are watching! Our teams will be on look out for those who spit in public, & put the city at risk. It‘s sad that our teams have to watch, catch & collect fine for such things in Mumbai. ₹1+ Lac collected today!#NaToCorona https://t.co/VLx2iy1aJT pic.twitter.com/nzfov6Lf0e — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) March 18, 2020

Meanwhile, two women had tested positive for coronavirus in Mumbai metropolitan region on Thursday, taking the number of such cases in Maharashtra to 47, officials said.

While one woman had returned from the UK, another one had come back from Dubai, they said. "A 22-year-old woman from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19. She had returned from the UK.

Another woman, a resident of Ulhas Nagar, had returned from Dubai. She is 49- year-old," an official said. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state has climbed to 47, the official added.