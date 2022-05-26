हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BMC

BMC issues danger alert, asks slum residents in Mumbai's landslide-prone areas to move to safer places

In its notice, the BMC said that it will not be responsible if any accident or loss of life or property takes place due to natural calamity.

BMC issues danger alert, asks slum residents in Mumbai&#039;s landslide-prone areas to move to safer places

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the civic body in Mumbai, has issued a fresh warning to the slum dwellers in the city’s landslide-prone areas. In its warning, the civic body has asked those living on the slope areas of S-ward to move to safer locations at the earliest. The civic body’s warning came in view of the Monsoon forecast by the weather officials. 



The warning has been issued for areas that fall under the S Ward - Surya Nagar in Vikhroli West, Indiranagar in Powai, Gautam Nagar, Paspoli, Jaybhim Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar 1 & 2 at Bhandup West, Nardas Nagar, Gaondevi Hill, Gavdevi Marg, Tembhipada, Rawate Compound, Khindipada, Ramnagar, Hanuman Nagar, Ashok Hill, Navjivan Society, Tanaji Wadi, Dargah Road.

Heavy rainfall during the Monsoon season increases the possibility of landslides and house collapse and loss of lives and property.

At least 10 persons died in a landslide in Vikhroli's Surya Nagar slum last year. 

 

