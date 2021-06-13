हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mumbai Rains

Car drowns in sinkhole after heavy rains lash Mumbai - Watch

A video of a car disappearing into a sinkhole in Mumbai after the city received heavy rains in the past few days is being widely shared on social media, the BMC is once again under attack.  

(Image courtesy: Screengrab)

Mumbai: In a bizarre incident, a video of a car swallowed by a sinkhole in Mumbai after the city received heavy rains in the past few days is being widely circulated on social media. The other vehicles parked near the car, including one right next to it, were not affected.

In the clip, a parked car at a residential complex in Mumbai disappeared into a sinkhole within seconds. The incident recorded in Ghatkopar shows the car's bonnet and front wheels enter the sinkhole first. The rear of the car follows and soon the vehicle disappears under the water.

WATCH VIDEO:

