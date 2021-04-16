Centre responds to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's request, gives nod to produce Bharat Biotech's Covaxin in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Union government has given its permission to the Mumbai-based Haffkin Institute to manufacture Covaxin, an anti-coronavirus vaccine of Bharat Biotech.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier requested the Centre to allow the Haffkine Institute to produce Covaxin, which is currently produced by the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, the official from the chief minister's office (CMO) said.

Renu Swarup, secretary of the Union Science and Technology Department sent the approval letter to the Maharashtra chief secretary Sitaram Kunte, the official said.

"Swarup informed the state government that the Centre has approved its request of using the infrastructure of Haffkine Bio-pharmaceutical Corporation Limited for Covaxin production. It was done after approval given by the experts,” he added.

The Union government has granted one year period to the state to carry out the production.

Accordingly, the Chief Minister has asked Kunte to appoint a senior officer to monitor and carry out the Covaxin production in the given time frame, the official said.

