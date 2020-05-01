Election Commission to hold Maharashtra Legislative Council election on May 21

New Delhi: The Election Commission will hold the election to the nine Maharashtra Legislative Council seats on May 21.

The Maharashtra Legislative Council election was earlier deferred due to the spread of coronavirus.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who was sworn in on November 28 last year, has time till May 27 to get elected to the state legislature, failing which he will have to step down.

Thackeray had earlier met Governor BS Koshyari at the Mantralaya and discussed the amen.

Maharashtra Governor had on Thursday requested the Election Commission to declare polls for nine vacant seats to the state Legislative Council.

According to the sources, the poll panel on Friday decided to hold the polls on May 21.

"They would be held on May 21," a functionary said, adding that details are being worked out.

The sources pointed out that the state chief secretary has assured the Commission that all guidelines issued by the Centre to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be followed during elections.