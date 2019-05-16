close

Fire at residential building in Pune, 25 rescued safely

At least 25 people have been rescued safely from the blaze-hit bulding.

PUNE: A massive fire broke out at a residential building in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday morning.

The fire broke out at the residential building located in Joshi Complex, near the Prabhat Talkies in the city`s Shanivar Peth area.

According to reports, at least 25 people have been rescued safely from the blaze-hit building.

As the fire spread, thick clouds of white-grey smoke was seen billowing out around 8.45 AM.

Several teams of fire brigade and disaster relief teams were rushed to spot to douse the fire.

The firefighters managed to save at least 25 occupants of the building to safety.

The fire-fighting operation is still underway to ascertain if there were more people still stuck inside the building.

What caused the fire is yet to be ascertained.

(With Agency inputs)

FirePune residential buildingMaharashtra
