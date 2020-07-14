हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Maharashtra

Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Mumbai, suburbs in next 24 hours: IMD

The weather forecaster said there will be generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs.

Heavy rainfall likely to occur in Mumbai, suburbs in next 24 hours: IMD

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast intermittent rains in Mumbai city and suburbs "with possibility of heavy falls" at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

The weather forecaster said there will be generally cloudy sky with moderate rain in city and suburbs with possibility of heavy falls at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

In the next 48 hours, IMD said, “Intermittent moderate rain/showers very likely in city and suburbs. Possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated places”.

Light to moderate showers continued in Mumbai for the last few days and caused water-logging in some low-lying areas of the metropolis. Heavy rainfall inundated some low-lying areas of the city. On Saturday, water-logging and traffic jams were reported from some areas in Mumbai and there were 19 complaints of tree/branch falling.

MaharashtraMumbaiRainIMD
