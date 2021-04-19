If I found coronavirus, will put it in Devendra Fadnavis' mouth: Shiv Sena MLA

Buldhana: The row between Shiv Sena and Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) over Remdesivir supply in Maharashtra takes an ugly turn with the ruling party MLA claiming that if he finds the novel coronavirus he will put it in former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' mouth.

The Shiv Sena MLA in question Sanjay Gaikwad said will out the coronavirus into the mouth of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis when he finds it. His remark has sparked protests by the opposition party in the state.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai on Saturday, Gaikwad, the MLA from Buldhana, accused the BJP leaders of mocking the ruling party and ensuring how the alliance government (comprising the Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress) fails.

"Hence, if I would have found the coronavirus, I would have put it into the mouth of Devendra Fadnavis," he was qouted as saying by .

Former Maharashtra chief minister Fadnavis is being targeted by the ruling parties for objecting to Mumbai police's grilling of a pharma company's top executive over alleged stocking of vials of Remdesivir.

Gaikwad alleged that Fadnavis, and BJP leaders Pravin Darekar and Chandrakant Patil were doing petty politics over the pandemic and distribution of Remdesivir injections.

The Shiv Sena leader charged that the Centre had asked Remdesivir manufacturing companies in Maharashtra to not supply the anit-viral drug to the state and accused them of providing Remdesivir injections to Gujarat and supplying 50,000 vials of the drug to that state free of cost from a BJP office in Maharashtra.

"Such low and petty politics is being done by the central government and Fadnavis," he said.

Following Gaikwad's remarks, BJP workers staged protests at various places in Buldhana on Sunday and burnt the MLA's effigies.

Meanwhile, Fadnavis on Sunday said he has not done anything wrong and was not afraid of any inquiry against him.