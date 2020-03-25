It's a war-like situation, stay indoors to protect yourself from coronavirus: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray urges people

MUMBAI: Amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown announced by the Prime Minister on Tuesday to contain the deadly coronavirus, Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday (March 25, 2020) compared the current scenario to a war-like situation in the country. The Shiv Sena leader also assured that there is sufficient stock of essential commodities and people need not worry about it.

"Today, we are fighting against those who are invisible. This is a war between citizens and this pandemic. And we can defeat only by staying back at home. We have now seen the seriousness of the coronavirus diseases. Until now we saw this problem in a negative light,'' CM Uddhav Thackeray said while addressing a press briefing.

The CM also assured people not to panic as there is adequate stock of essential commodities in Maharashtra, which has the highest number of Coronavirus cases in the counry as yet..

''We have sufficient stock of essential commodities like vegetables, rice and other items of daily use, so there is no need to worry. All shops selling essential goods are open too. We will celebrate #GudiPadwa once we tackle this crisis,'' the Maharashtra CM said.

"I did urge everyone to stay at home. It is a war-like situation so I have compared this coronavirus with war, when we are not aware of the enemy then the enemy will attack us, so we have to be aware as we cannot see this enemy. So now also I will appeal to people to stay at home. The positive part about this is as you can see on social media platforms family are spending time together, some are following their hobbies," he added.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported four new Coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the number of such cases in the state to 116, the highest in the country so far.

The latest cases are from Mumbai, officials said. The four are being treated at the municipal Kasturba Hospital in the city, the officials said.