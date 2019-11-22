close

Live: Maharashtra deal sealed; names of cabinet ministers finalised, formal announcement likely today

After finalising the power-sharing deal for government formation in Maharashtra, the three political parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - can make a big announcement on the structure of the proposed alliance on Friday.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Friday, November 22, 2019 - 10:26
MUMBAI: After finalising the power-sharing deal for government formation in Maharashtra, the three political parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - can make a big announcement on the structure of the proposed alliance on Friday.

Ahead of that, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar late on Thursday at the latter's 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were also present during the meeting.

After emerging from the meeting no one spoke but Thackeray smiled and Raut gave the 'thumbs up' sign, indicating all was on the right track. Though details are not available, it is learnt that Pawar briefed them on all the political development in New Delhi in the past five days, the power-sharing formula, the post of CM, Dy. CM, ministries, etc, among the three prospective partners - Sena-NCP-Congress.

On Friday, a series of meetings have been lined up of the Shiv Sena, Congress, later Congress-NCP and their allies and finally among the top leaders of Sena-NCP-Congress. It's expected that the three parties' alliance - likely to be christened 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' - will be formally announced and they would soon stake the claim to form the government before Governor BS Koshyari.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had on Thursday said that a final decision on the architecture of alliance for government formation in the state will be taken on Friday.

22 November 2019, 10:26 AM

Shiv Sena won't side with BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne. "Why meet the Governor when President's rule is in place," the Shiv Sena leader says. 

22 November 2019, 10:25 AM

Sanjay Raut says Shiv Sena Chief Minister will be there for full 5 years in Maharashtra.

22 November 2019, 10:01 AM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut taunts BJP, says sometimes it's better to snap ties for 'self-respect'. 

 

22 November 2019, 09:59 AM

Names of Maharashtra cabinet ministers have finalised; Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Ajit Pawar likely to get key ministries: Sources

22 November 2019, 09:37 AM

NCP leader Nawab Malik says his party president Sharad Pawar has finally defeated Amit Shah in the race to form government in Maharashtra.

 

22 November 2019, 09:00 AM

A case has been registered against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Aurangabad district. In his complaint. Ratnakar Chaure has accused the Sena chief of cheating voters by first seeking votes on the Hindutva agenda and then aligning with NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.

22 November 2019, 08:53 AM

Senior Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Khadge and KC Venugopal are going to Mumbai today, say sources.

22 November 2019, 08:49 AM

A series of meetings of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are lined up for today. According to sources, an announcement on the proposed alliance and details of the government formation can be made today.

22 November 2019, 08:47 AM

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were also present at the meeting.

22 November 2019, 08:46 AM

The meeting took place at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in South Mumbai.

22 November 2019, 08:45 AM

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai late on Thursday.

