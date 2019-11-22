Live: Maharashtra deal sealed; names of cabinet ministers finalised, formal announcement likely today

MUMBAI: After finalising the power-sharing deal for government formation in Maharashtra, the three political parties - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress - can make a big announcement on the structure of the proposed alliance on Friday.

Ahead of that, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aditya met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar late on Thursday at the latter's 'Silver Oak' residence in Mumbai. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were also present during the meeting.

After emerging from the meeting no one spoke but Thackeray smiled and Raut gave the 'thumbs up' sign, indicating all was on the right track. Though details are not available, it is learnt that Pawar briefed them on all the political development in New Delhi in the past five days, the power-sharing formula, the post of CM, Dy. CM, ministries, etc, among the three prospective partners - Sena-NCP-Congress.

On Friday, a series of meetings have been lined up of the Shiv Sena, Congress, later Congress-NCP and their allies and finally among the top leaders of Sena-NCP-Congress. It's expected that the three parties' alliance - likely to be christened 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' - will be formally announced and they would soon stake the claim to form the government before Governor BS Koshyari.

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan had on Thursday said that a final decision on the architecture of alliance for government formation in the state will be taken on Friday.

Live TV

Tune in to Zee News for latest updates on Maharashtra government formation:-