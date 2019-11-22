Live: Maharashtra deal sealed; names of cabinet ministers finalised, formal announcement likely today

22 November 2019, 10:26 AM
Shiv Sena won't side with BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne. "Why meet the Governor when President's rule is in place," the Shiv Sena leader says.
22 November 2019, 10:25 AM
Sanjay Raut says Shiv Sena Chief Minister will be there for full 5 years in Maharashtra.
22 November 2019, 10:01 AM
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut taunts BJP, says sometimes it's better to snap ties for 'self-respect'.
— Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 22, 2019
22 November 2019, 09:59 AM
Names of Maharashtra cabinet ministers have finalised; Eknath Shinde, Balasaheb Thorat, Ajit Pawar likely to get key ministries: Sources
22 November 2019, 09:37 AM
NCP leader Nawab Malik says his party president Sharad Pawar has finally defeated Amit Shah in the race to form government in Maharashtra.
आख़िर भारतीय राजनीती के तथाकथित चाणक्य को @PawarSpeaks साहब ने मात दे ही दी ,
महाराष्ट्र को दिल्ली का तख्त नही झुका पाया,
जय महाराष्ट्र।
— Nawab Malik (@nawabmalikncp) November 22, 2019
22 November 2019, 09:00 AM
A case has been registered against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Aurangabad district. In his complaint. Ratnakar Chaure has accused the Sena chief of cheating voters by first seeking votes on the Hindutva agenda and then aligning with NCP and Congress to form government in Maharashtra.
22 November 2019, 08:53 AM
Senior Congress leaders including Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Khadge and KC Venugopal are going to Mumbai today, say sources.
22 November 2019, 08:49 AM
A series of meetings of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are lined up for today. According to sources, an announcement on the proposed alliance and details of the government formation can be made today.
22 November 2019, 08:47 AM
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule and nephew Ajit Pawar were also present at the meeting.
22 November 2019, 08:46 AM
The meeting took place at Pawar's residence 'Silver Oak' in South Mumbai.
22 November 2019, 08:45 AM
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray met NCP president Sharad Pawar in Mumbai late on Thursday.