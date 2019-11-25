Maharashtra live: Ahead of SC ruling, NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal reaches Ajit Pawar's residence

In a massive turn of events, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis has been sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and NCP's Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM, after a month-long drama in Maharashtra politics. The development came after all the parties in the state--BJP, Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena, were given a chance by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to form the government, failing which President Rule was imposed. on Saturday morning

The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday will hear a petition against Maharashtra Governor's decision to revoke President's rule in the state and anoint Fadnavis as CM and Pawar his deputy respectively. The court on Sunday issued notices to the Centre, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on petitions filed by Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine.

After oath-taking, Ajit Pawar claimed that he has the support of a few other NCP MLAs, all of them believed to be with him was present at the party meet with Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening. The BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member assembly followed by Shiv Sena 56, NCP 54 and Congress 44.

