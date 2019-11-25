Maharashtra live: Ahead of SC ruling, NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal reaches Ajit Pawar's residence

25 November 2019, 09:20 AM
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to reach Rajbhawan at 12 noon on Monday (November 25). He is currently in Delhi.
25 November 2019, 09:07 AM
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal reaches Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's residence to talk to him.
25 November 2019, 09:02 AM
Binoy Viswam Rajya Sabha MP from CPI has given notice of suspension of Business under rule 267 in Rajyasabha over Maharashtra government formation.
25 November 2019, 08:55 AM
After SC hearing, NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena leaders will meet Maharashtra governor. After meeting, they will submit a letter, showing the support of 160 MLAs, to the Governor.
25 November 2019, 08:51 AM
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik said, "52 MLAs of the party have come back to us, one more is in touch with us."
25 November 2019, 08:51 AM
Out of the 4 MLAs of NCP, who were reportedly missing, Nitin Pawar reached Mumbai on Sunday and another MLA Narhari Zirwal is currently at a safe location in Delhi. Two other MLAs Anil Patil and Daulat Daroda were brought to Mumbai, by a flight on Sunday night, by NCP leaders President of NCP's Nationalist Student Congress Sonia Doohan and President of NCP's Nationalist Youth Congress Dheeraj Sharma. The two MLAs were staying in a hotel in Haryana's Gurugram.
25 November 2019, 08:50 AM
"We are here (Hyatt Hotel) to meet our party MLAs. Only one or two of our party MLAs are not here," said NCP's Chhagan Bhujbal.
"Two parties have been formed. Pawar Sahab is also keeping forward his views like him (Ajit Pawar). People will understand what is right and wrong," he added when asked,"what is your view on the Twitter war between Sharad Pawar & Ajit Pawar".
25 November 2019, 08:43 AM
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar leaves for Karad to attend an event on the death anniversary of former Maharashtra chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan.
25 November 2019, 08:40 AM
NCP's Jayant Patil on Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's meeting, "A govt that was formed at night,will cease to be at night. Only Chief Minister & Deputy Chief Minister are there so they are meeting each other. They both will divide all the portfolios among themselves."
25 November 2019, 08:38 AM
The Supreme Court will hear a petition against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to revoke President's rule in the state and anoint Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar as his deputy respectively. The court on Sunday issued notices to the Centre, Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on petitions filed by Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP combine. A three-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana will commence hearing on the matter at 10.30 am and is expected to pass its verdict before 12 noon. The apex court on Sunday had asked the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, to produce before it on Monday morning two letters--showing proof of the Governor of Maharashtra inviting BJP to form the government and the letter of support, used by Fadnavis for staking claim to form the government in the state.