Maharashtra government likely to extend lockdown till May 31 amid rising cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in state

In view of the increasing cases of coronavirus COVID-19 in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31, said sources on Thursday. However, the government's decision will be officially announced within a couple of days.

A two-day meeting of the ministers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress reviewed the situation arising out of the deadly virus in the state. Simultaneously, there was a discussion on extending the lockdown and bringing the economy back on track in a phased manner in the state.

According to sources, in the meeting, it was agreed to extend the lockdown. Also, it was decided to relax the areas which are not in the containment zones, but the areas which are in the red zones will not be given any exemption.

Extending the lockdown doesn't harm the state's economy, so business establishments and industry businesses may be given a conditional exemption to start their operations in areas where coronavirus has little impact.

It is worth noting that the first lockdown in Maharashtra began on March 25, just like the entire country. The second lockdown began on April 14. The third lockdown began on May 3, ending on May 17. After this, the fourth phase in Maharashtra can be from May 18-31.

Significantly, Maharashtra is the most coronavirus infected state in the country. On May 13, the number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra increased to 25,922. By evening, the death toll from coronavirus in Maharashtra had risen to 975. As far as Mumbai is concerned, by the number of coronavirus positive patients stands at 15,747. At the same time, a total of 596 people have lost their lives from coronavirus in Mumbai.