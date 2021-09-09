हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Maharashtra

Maharashtra: Man carries ailing wife to hospital as landslide blocks roads, she dies on way

A man in Maharashtra's Nandurbur carried his sick wife on his shoulders as the roads were blocked due to landslides, the woman succumbed to her illness on way to the hospital. 

Maharashtra: Man carries ailing wife to hospital as landslide blocks roads, she dies on way

In a heart wrenching incident, a 60-year-old woman succumbed to her illness enroute to the hospital in Maharashtra. On Wednesday morning, Sidhalibai Padvi residing in Chandsaili village, up in the forested hills of Nandurbar complained of being unwell. 

The local sub-health centre was closed, and the rural hospital around 22 km away. As Aadlya Padvi, 65, couldn't find any medium of transport due to the road blockade, he carried her on his shoulders on a hilly path. But, he had not even crossed the hillside area, when he realised that his wife had breathed her last on his shoulders.

The incident came to light when a villager spotted the helpless man weeping over his wife`s body. He took some pictures of the tragic scene.

Shildibai, reported to be her in her fifties, was unwell for the past few days. On Wednesday, she complained of stomach ache following which her husband decided to take her to a nearby government-run hospital.

After the incident, district administration officials, local police and a disaster management team rushed to the spot and started removing the landslide debris from the road.

Maharashtra has been hit by torrential rains in the last 24 hours leading to severe waterlogging and landslides in several areas.

(With inputs from agencies)

