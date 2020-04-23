Maharashtra police uses drones to locate Palghar mob lynching suspects

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Police has deployed to locate the suspected killers in the Palghar mob lynching case. According to reports, the CID and Maharashtra Police investigating the case suspect that the killers are hiding in the forest near the Gadchinchle village in Palghar district.

Now, the investigating officials have deployed drones to track the movement of the suspected killers in the forest. Some images captured by the drones show policemen deployed in large numbers in and around the Palghar village, where the shameful incident took place.

Besides this, around 150-200 policemen have also been deployed in the village to keep an eye on the movement of villagers. The incident took place on the night of April 16 when three men - two seers and their driver - were going from Mumbai in a car towards Surat in Gujarat to attend a funeral.

Their vehicle was stopped near a village in Palghar district where the three were dragged out of the car and beaten to death with sticks by a mob on suspicion that they were child-lifters.

The deceased were later identified as Chikne Maharaj Kalpavrukshagiri (70), Sushilgiri Maharaj (35), and driver Nilesh Telgade (30). The Maharashtra government had ordered a high- level probe into the incident, and two policemen from Palghar were suspended on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty.

Meanwhile, a Public Interest Litigation was also filed in the Bombay High Court on Tuesday by lawyer Alakh Alok Srivastava over the Palghar lynching incident. The PIL seeks a CBI/SIT inquiry and a time-bound trial in a fast track court.

While 101 people have been remanded in police custody till April 30, nine others have been sent to a juvenile home.