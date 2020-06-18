Maharashtra reports highest single-day spike with 3,752 new COVID-19 cases; BMC says not hiding death figures

MUMBAI: With 3,752 new cases, Maharashtra recorded the highest single-day spike in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the State Health Department. The total number of COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,20,504, while the death toll stands at 5,751 after 100 deaths were reported today.

The State Health Department further shared that 60,838 patients have been discharged so far including 1672 today. Meanwhile, 1298 COVID-19 cases, 518 recoveries and 67 deaths were reported in Mumbai today, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The total number of cases in the city is now at 62,799, including 31,856 recovered/discharged, 27,634 active cases and 3,309 deaths.

Twenty-eight new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 2134. A total of 78 people have succumbed to the disease in the area so far, said BMC.

Amid controversy over alleged discrepancy in reporting COVID-19 deaths in Mumbai, the city’s civic body said there was no question of hiding fatality figures and claimed it has asked hospitals to inform it about casualties within 48 hours.

In a statement, the BMC clarified that it did not hide any information related to previous 862 COVID-19 deaths, which were added to the fatality count on June 16.

Maharashtra Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta had on Tuesday said as many as 1,328 deaths, that took place due to COVID-19, were not reported as fatalities caused by the viral infection in the state.

As many as 862 of these deaths occurred in the areas falling under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits, he had said. This has now been corrected and fatality figures have been updated accordingly, Mehta had said.

In the statement on Thursday, the civic body claimed it has instructed all city hospitals to share information about any death caused by COVID-19 within 48 hours to the BMC's Epidemic Cell in the future.

“There is no question of hiding this information at the level of MCGM (Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai). In fact, the municipal corporation collected information of all deaths by issuing instructions to hospitals and followed it up seriously,” the statement said.

The BMC, spearheading Mumbai's response to the COVID-19 crisis, claimed the issue came to the fore when a private hospital reported 17 deaths to the Epidemic Cell on a single day on June 6, and the municipal commissioner ordered a thorough investigation.