Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally crosses 5 lakh; 12,822 new cases reported in past 24 hours

MUMBAI: Maharashtra on Saturday (August 8, 2020) reported the highest single-day spike of 12,822 new coronavirus cases, taking the state’s COVID-19 tally to 5,03,084.

With 275 COVID-19 patients succumbing, the death toll in the state increased to 17,367, a Maharashtra government health official said. However, a record number of 11,082 patients were also discharged from hospitals, taking the tally of recovered coronavirus patients to 3,38,362, the official added.

As of now, there are 1,47,048 active coronavirus patients in Maharashtra, he said. In the state capital Mumbai, 1,304 new cases and 58 deaths were reported. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the city thus rose to 1,22,316 and death toll to 6,751.

Pune city reported the highest new cases on Saturday at 1,457, along with 39 deaths. The total number of cases in Pune city is 69,500 and the death toll is 1,744, the official said.

So far 26,47,020 tests have been carried out in the state. Maharashtra's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 5,03,084, new cases 12,822, total deaths 17,367, recoveries 3,38,362, active cases 1,47,048 and people tested so far 26,47,020.

With a single-day rise of 61,537 cases, India's coronavirus tally reached 20,88,611 while the death toll due to the disease rose to 42,518 with 933 fresh fatalities being reported in a day, the health ministry data updated at 8 am showed on Saturday.

Focused and concerted efforts towards containment, testing, isolation and treatment by the Centre, states and Union Territories have resulted in the coronavirus COVID-19 recovery rate rising to 68.32 per cent and fatality rate steadily declining to 2.04 per cent, the Health Ministry said.

India has one of the lowest cases per million at 1,469 as against the global average of 2,425, it said.

According to the ministry, effective surveillance and improved testing network have ensured early detection of cases and consequentially leading to timely clinical management of severe and critical cases.

Coordinated implementation of 'test, track, treat' strategy by the Centre, states and Union Territories has ensured that case fatality rate has been low compared to the global scenario, it said.

"It has continued to fall progressively and stands at 2.04 per cent as on date. With focused efforts to reduce mortalities due to COVID-19, India has registered one of the lowest deaths per million at 30 as compared to the global average of 91 deaths per million," the Health Ministry said.

There has been a sharp increase in COVID-19 recoveries. With 48,900 patients discharged in 24 hours, India's total recoveries from COVID-19 has reached 14,27,005.

According to the health ministry, 6,19,088 active COVID-19 cases, which is the actual caseload of India, account for 29.64 per cent of the total positive cases as on date. These patients are under medical supervision either at hospitals or in home isolation.