close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

World Cup

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Suicide

Man's suicide bid at Navi Mumbai police building foiled, cop injured

A man tried to commit suicide from the terrace of the three-storeyed Navi Mumbai police headquarter building Saturday but his attempt was foiled by quick response team (ORT) personnel, one of whom got injured in the rescue effort, an official said.

Man&#039;s suicide bid at Navi Mumbai police building foiled, cop injured

Mumbai: A man tried to commit suicide from the terrace of the three-storeyed Navi Mumbai police headquarter building Saturday but his attempt was foiled by quick response team (ORT) personnel, one of whom got injured in the rescue effort, an official said.

Yogesh Tandane is a resident of Beed district and is apparently mentally unstable, the official added.

"He left home after a dispute some days ago. He climbed atop the police headquarters in Kalamboli crying out that there was no one for him and that he was good for nothing. When he refused to come down despite appeals, a QRT posse managed to get hold of him and bring him down to safety," he said.

QRT commando Swapnil Mandlik suffered injuries in the neck and hand while pinning down Tandane and getting him off a water tank on top of the terrace, and has been hospitalised, he said.

Tandane has not been charged for any offence as yet and is most likely to be sent to a rehabilitation centre, the official informed.

A video of the incident later went viral on social media.

Tags:
SuicideNavi MumbaiQuick Response Team
Next
Story

Earthquake jolts Maharashtra, tremors felt in Yavatmal, Nanded, Kinwat, Mahur, Karanjkhed

Must Watch

PT52M25S

Kavi Yudh 2019: Special poetic war on water crisis