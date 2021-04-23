Massive fire breaks out at Covid-19 Hospital in Maharashtra, 12 feared dead

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the ICU of a Covid-19 Hospital in Maharashtra in which at least 12 people have reportedly died on Friday.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out at the ICU of the Vijay Vallabh Covid Care Hospital located in Virar West where several COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

All other affected patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals.

As of now, the identity of the deceased patients could not be ascertained as they were charred beyond recognition.

News agency ANI said, "Fire broke out at a COVID Center in Vasai of Palghar district. Affected patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals. 12 patients have died in the fire at Vasai Covid hospital.''

More details are awaited.

Live TV