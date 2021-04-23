हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Massive fire breaks out at Covid-19 Hospital in Maharashtra, 12 feared dead

A massive fire broke out at the ICU of a Covid-19 Hospital in Maharashtra in which at least 12 people have reportedly died on Friday.

Massive fire breaks out at Covid-19 Hospital in Maharashtra, 12 feared dead

Mumbai: A massive fire broke out at the ICU of a Covid-19 Hospital in Maharashtra in which at least 12 people have reportedly died on Friday.

According to initial reports, the fire broke out at the ICU of the Vijay Vallabh Covid Care Hospital located in Virar West where several COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

All other affected patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals. 

As of now, the identity of the deceased patients could not be ascertained as they were charred beyond recognition.

News agency ANI said, "Fire broke out at a COVID Center in Vasai of Palghar district. Affected patients are being shifted to nearby hospitals. 12 patients have died in the fire at Vasai Covid hospital.''

More details are awaited.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
FireCOVID-19 hospitalMaharashtraPalgharCOVID-19lockdown 2.0lockdown 2021Coronavirus
Next
Story

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope cries for Centre's help as overall COVID-19 death toll reaches 62,479

Must Watch

PT34M53S

DNA: Have enough oxygen production, then why not supply?