Massive fire breaks out at Thane hospital, 4 killed, several others evacuated

THANE: At least four persons, including a senior citizen, were killed when a massive fire engulfed the Prime Criticare Hospital at Kausa in Mumbra town in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Wednesday morning.

The deceased have been identified as - Yasmeen Z. Sayyed, 46, Nawab M Shaikh, 47, Halima B. Salmani, 70, and one Sonawane.

More than 20 patients in different wards were evacuated safely, according to Thane Police and Fire Brigade officials.

Today at around 03:40 am fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane. Two fire engines & one rescue vehicle are at the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital: Thane Municipal Corporation#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/QR4NNYZd8Y — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2021

Housing Minister Dr Jitendra Awhad who rushed to the spot said, "The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained... The police and the local municipal corporation will give the details soon."

He, however, said that ''so far there are reports of three persons dying in the fire.''

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was informed of the tragedy, he said. The family of each deceased will be given a compensation of Rs. Five lakh and those injured will get Rs one lakh each, he added.

A high-level inquiry committee has been constituted to go into the cause of the fire, he said. The committee will comprise officials from the Thane Municipal Corporation and also the police and medical officials, he said.

At least 8 fire tenders were engaged in battling the blaze which was noticed around 3 am and finally brought under control by dawn.

The Thane Municipal Corporation had earlier informed that ''around 03:40 AM, a fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane.''

“Two fire engines and one rescue vehicle were rushed to the spot. Fire extinguishing underway. Four dead during shifting of patients to another hospital,” the Thane Municipal Corporation said.

Fifteen COVID-19 patients died recently after a fire broke out at the intensive care unit of a private hospital at Virar in the adjoining Palghar district on April 23.

