MeT dept predicts 'heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, issues red alert

MUMBAI: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall in several parts of Maharashtra in the next 24 hours.

The weather office said that ''extremely heavy to very heavy'' rainfall is likely in Mumbai and south Konkan area on Tuesday and Wednesday.

''Heavy to very heavy'' rainfall is also likely to occur in the districts of Raigad, Thane and Palghar.

Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will witness 'heavy to very heavy' rainfall till Friday, the IMD said.

The Met department has issued a red alert and warned fishermen not to venture into the Arabian Sea which will be very rough with high waves and wind speeds touching 40-50 kmph till Friday.

Mumbai Police Department has asked the local commuters to exercise caution while community during a rainy day.

Meanwhile, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh and Assam and Meghalaya. IMD has also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over Uttarakhand, West Uttar Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Konkan and Goa and Bihar.

Heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places over South Interior Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Coastal Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, the IMD said.

It may be recalled that heavy rainfall recently killed at least 40 people in Maharashtra, including Mumbai, throwing the normal life completely out of gear in the state.