हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes surgery, stable now

"Sharad Pawar Ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar undergoes surgery, stable now

Mumbai: NCP chief and veteran Maharashtra politician Sharad Pawar underwent surgery late on Tuesday and he is stable now, informed Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

"Sharad Pawar Ji is doing well after the operation. Stone has been removed from the gallbladder successfully. It was done through endoscopy," Tope told reporters.

 

 

Sharing more details, doctor Amit Maydeo said, "After conducting some tests, we decided to perform the surgery on him (Sharad Pawar) as there were some complications. The procedure was of half an hour. We will be deciding on the removal of his Gallbladder later."

"His condition is fine but since the procedure was done just a while ago, so currently, he is under observation," the doctor added. 

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, who has been diagnosed with gallbladder disease has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai after he experienced pain in his abdomen.

"Attention please, Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was supposed to be admitted to the hospital for an endoscopy and surgery procedure tomorrow, but since he is experiencing some pain again in the abdomen, he is admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai today," Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Nawab Malik had tweeted. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sharad PawarShrad Pawar surgeryNCPMaharashtra
Next
Story

COVID-19 lockdown in Maharashtra's Aurangabad cancelled, revised guidelines to be issued soon

Must Watch

PT11M1S

DNA: Lawmaker shows battle scars to prove 'patriotism'