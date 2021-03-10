Night curfew imposed in these Maharashtra districts amid COVID-19 case surge

Mumbai: Amid a surge in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed night curfew in two districts Kalyan Dombivli and Nandurbar, while Dhule district administration has called for a four-day janata curfew which comes into effect from March 10.

During the night curfew, bars and restaurants will serve customers till 9 PM only. However, home delivery will be allowed up to 10 PM.

Moreover, the medical stores and other emergency services will continue to be exempted from the restrictions.

Night curfew in Kalyan Dombivali, here is what's allowed:

• Shiva temple of Kalyan Dombivali will remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Shivratri

• Shops will also be open only from seven in the morning to seven in the evening

• One day the shops on one side of the road will open and the shops on the other side of the road will be open on the second day.

• Vendors elling food will be allowed till seven in the evening.

• Wedding ceremonies can be held from 7 am till 9 pm

• Bars and restaurants will be able to serve customers till 9 pm only. Home delivery of food will be allowed up to 10 pm.

• Medical stores and other emergency services will continue to be exempted

• In Kalyan Dombivali, 392 new cases of corona have been reported during the last 24 hours.

Night curfew in Nandurbar, here is what's allowed:

• Curfew imposed from 7pm to 6am

• Everything except medical services, milk supply and newspapers will be closed from seven in the evening to six in the evening.

• Shops, petrol pump owners, employees and hawkers must undergo a coronavirus check within 15 days

• Schools, colleges and coaching class institutions also need to get corona checks

• Ban on Mars office, Lance and recent wedding ceremony from 18 March

• Gym, gymnasium, cinema hall, auditorium, swimming pool will remain closed till further orders

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra has reported 13,659 new cases of coronavirus. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients rose to 22,52,057. There have been 54 deaths during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 52,610. As many as 9,913 patients were discharged in the past one day, so far, 20,99,207 patients have been recovered and discharged in the state.