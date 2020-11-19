Not Shiv Sena's official stance: Sanjay Raut slams party worker asking 'Karachi Sweets' owner to change shop's name

A day after Shiv Sena worker asked the owner of a 'Karachi Sweets' shop in suburban Bandra to change his outlet's name to something else, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday slammed the call for a name change.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Raut asserted that it "makes no sense" adding that Karachi bakery and Karachi sweets have been in Mumbai for the last six decades. He said that it has nothing to do with Pakistan and clarified that it is not Shiv Sena's official stance.

Karachi bakery and karachi sweets have been in mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan . It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now.Demand for changing their name is not shivsena's official stance. — Sanjay Raut (@rautsanjay61) November 19, 2020

"Karachi bakery and Karachi sweets have been in Mumbai since last 60 years. They have nothing to do with Pakistan. It makes no sense to ask for changing their names now. Demand for changing their name is not Shiv Sena's official stance," he tweeted.

In a video clip shared on his Facebook page on Wednesday, Sena worker Nitin Nandgaonkar is seen asking the owner to rename the shop after his father or grandfather, contending that Karachi is in Pakistan, which is a "country of terrorists".

"Don't use the name Karachi in Mumbai...Humein Karachi naam se takleef hai (we have an objection to the name Karachi). Our jawan (died) on Bhai Dooj. Pakistan is a country of terrorists," he said.

Nandgaonkar said he "will give the shop owner time to rename the shop", and in a post along with the video added that boards bearing the text 'Karachi' be changed within 15 days. "You have to do it, we're giving you time. Change 'Karachi' to something in Marathi," said Nandgaokar in the video.

He wrote in his Facebook post, "The name of Karachi will no longer work in Mumbai and Maharashtra....Karachi is the place of famous terrorists, then why do they fly in Maharashtra...? If you live in Mumbai then be proud of Mumbai....Memories of Pakistan, Karachi will not work in Mumbai."

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in a statement hit out at the Shiv Sena over its worker "threatening" the shop owner, and asked Mumbai police to take cognisance, saying this the last thing the city needs during a pandemic.