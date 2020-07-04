Now, 237 Maharashtra Police personnel test positive for COVID-19

Mumbai: As many as 237 personnel of Maharashtra Police have tested COVID-19 positive in the last 72 hours, taking the active cases in the force to 1,040, the Maharashtra Police said on Saturday.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases in the police force, 64 personnel have succumbed to the infection so far, it said.

India on Saturday reported its highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases with 22,771 cases reported in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With these new cases, India`s coronavirus cases tally has gone up to 648,315, out of which there are 235,433 active cases in the country and 394,227 cases have been cured/discharged or migrated.

As many as 442 deaths due to COVID-19 have also been reported taking the number of patients succumbing to the deadly virus across the country to 18,655.