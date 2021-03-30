Now pay Rs 5 for hour-long market visit - new COVID-19 restrictions in Nashik amid rising coronavirus cases

NASHIK: Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra’s Nashik district, the district administration has issued new restrictions to deter people from going outside their homes and visiting markets unnecessarily.

According to reports, the new restrictions have been issued by the Nashik Superintendent of Police Deepak Pandey to limit people’s unrequired access to markets.

As per the order, entry to all markets has been restricted and barricades have been put up to control the number of footfalls. The people in Nashik will now have to pay Rs 5 per person every time they visit any market in the city, the order said.

The new order by the police is being seen as yet another effort by the civic administration to discourage crowding in marketplaces in an effort to curb the spread of the infection.

According to the new restrictions, those going to markets will be given tickets on payment of the Rs 5 fee. Each Rs 5 ticket will give an individual access to the market for an hour only.

Anyone breaching the one-hour deadline will be fined Rs 500, the order warned.

The Rs 5 fee would be collected by the Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) for various COVID-prevention measures including sanitization of the area.

The police, meanwhile, will maintain a strict bandobast at the marketplaces.

The new rule will apply to the main market area in the city, the Nashik market committee, the Shalimar Market, Badshahi Corner, Dhumal Point, Pawan Nagar market, Main Road, Shivaji Road, City Centre Mall etc.

The markets would be sealed with only one entry point. People would have to take the Rs 5 coupon at the time of entry.

While hawkers, local vendors and shopkeepers would be issued passes, those residing in the market areas would be allowed inside only after ascertaining their identity.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had earlier warned of a possible lockdown in the state again in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases though several alliance leaders are not in favour of doing so.

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had on Monday (March 29) urged CM Thackeray to consider other options as the state cannot afford another lockdown.