Over 5.6 lakh people in quarantine in Maharashtra; 80,229 COVID-19 cases and 2,849 deaths

Mumbai: A total of 5,60,303 persons are in quarantine currently in Maharashtra for possible exposure to novel coronavirus, according to the state’s Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. A release quoted the minister as saying that the state had so far reported 80,229 positive cases, and 2,849 people have died of the infection.

As per the statement, police issued 4,53,477 passes for essential services since the lockdown was imposed in March. Deshmukh said 1,22,772 offences were registered and 23,827 people were arrested between March 22 to June 4, and fines to the tune of Rs 6.42 crore were recovered.

There were 258 incidents of assaults on policemen and 838 people were held in this connection, Deshmukh added. He said 31 policemen, including 19 from Mumbai, have died of the infection so far, while 195 officers and 1,304 staff of the force have been infected with the virus and were undergoing treatment at present.

With nearly 10,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India`s COVID-19 count on Friday hit a new high - 2,26,770, getting closer to Italy`s latest tally of over 2.34 lakh.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), India registered 9,851 more corona cases and 273 deaths in the past 24 hours, surging the total to 2,26,770, which includes 1,10,960 active cases. The Ministry informed that 1,09,462 persons have been cured/discharged/migrated, while 6,348 people have succumbed to the infection across the country so far.

Maharashtra recorded 139 deaths today, the highest number of deaths due to COVID-19 in a single day. 2,436 persons tested positive for the infection in the State today, pushing the total count to 80,229 including 2,849 deaths. 35,156 patients have recovered, as per the state`s Health Department.

Tamil Nadu today reported 12 deaths and 1,438 COVID-19 positive cases, said state`s Health Minister Dr C Vijaya Baskar. According to MoHFW, Tamil Nadu has so far reported 27,256 cases of coronavirus. There are 12,134 active cases in the State. 14,902 people have been cured or discharged, while 220 people have died in the State.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Delhi reached 25,004. There are 14,456 active cases in the national capital. 9,898 people have been cured or discharged, while the toll is at 650 in Delhi.

In Gujarat, the total number of cases has reached 18,584. There are 4,762 active cases in the State, while 12,667 people have been cured or discharged. 1,155 people have died in the State. In Bihar, 99 more COVID-19 positive cases have been reported, taking the total number of cases to 4551 in the state.

In Uttar Pradesh, 502 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. The State has now 3,828 active cases and 5,648 people have been cured or discharged. The toll stands at 257, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Principal Secretary, Health, Uttar Pradesh.

Rajasthan reported 68 more COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the State to 9,930 on Friday, said the Health Department. The total count includes 2,555 active cases and 213 deaths.

Madhya Pradesh has so far reported 8,762 coronavirus cases including 2,748 active patients. 5,637 people have been cured or discharged in the State so far while 377 people have died.

Odisha has reported 130 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total number of positive cases to 2,608, said the state Health Department. After these new cases, the total number of active cases in the State stands at 1,117.

Uttarakhand detected 46 more positive cases of COVID-19, taking the total number of infected people in the State to 1,199. The active cases stand at 874 while 11 deaths have been reported so far, as per the state`s Health Department.

Karnataka has reported 515 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases in the State to 4,835 including 3,088 active cases. The deaths due to coronavirus stand at 57, according to the Health Department.