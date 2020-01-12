हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Palghar chemical factory blast toll rises to 8; CM Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

Palghar chemical factory blast toll rises to 8; CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

As per local witnesses, the intensity of the explosion was so severe that it was audible in a 35-km range and one building in the factory collapsed. 

Palghar chemical factory blast toll rises to 8; CM Uddhav Thackeray announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia
ANI photo

Mumbai: The death toll in the chemical factory blast, that took place at Boisar in Palghar district in Maharashtra on Saturday, has plumped to eight, police officials said. Boisar is over 100 km from Mumbai. The under-construction plant of Ank Pharma, which was rocked by a massive blast yesterday evening, is located in a Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area at Kolwade village. 

As per local witnesses, the intensity of the explosion was so severe that it was audible in a 35-km range and one building in the factory collapsed. Besides, many homes in the immediate vicinity were shaken and people ran outside thinking it was an earthquake, as power lines also failed. The exact cause of the explosion-cum-blaze which occurred around 7 pm was not immediately available.

According to reports, the under-construction plant building collapsed immediately following the explosion.

The rescue operation was being carried out till late Saturday.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray expressed his condolence on the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the kin of the deceased. A statement from his office said that the Chief Minister was monitoring the rescue work.

Top Palghar district administration, police and fire brigade officials were at the spot for the rescue operation, while Fire Brigade teams from Boisar MIDC industrial area and Tarapur Atomic Power Station were engaged in dousing the flames.

Tags:
Palghar chemical factory blast toll rises to 8; CM Uddhav Thackeray announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia
Next
Story

Six killed in chemical factory explosion at Maharashtra's Palghar district

Must Watch

PT1M28S

PM Modi launches light-and-sound system of Howrah bridge in Millennium Park