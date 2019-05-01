close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Narendra Modi

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh condemn Gadchiroli Naxal attack, say perpetrators won't be spared

The attack on the C-60 commandos took place when the private vehicle in which they were travelling was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday afternoon. 

PM Modi, Rajnath Singh condemn Gadchiroli Naxal attack, say perpetrators won&#039;t be spared

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condemned the ghastly Naxal attack in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district which killed at least 15 C-60 commandos and a civilian. "Strongly condemn the despicable attack on our security personnel in Gadchiroli, Maharashtra. I salute all the brave personnel. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten. My thoughts & solidarity are with the bereaved families. The perpetrators of such violence will not be spared," the PM tweeted.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also termed the attack an act of cowardice and desperation. He said he is in touch with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and assured all assistance that will be required.

"Attack on Maharashtra Police personnel in Gadchiroli is an act of cowardice and desperation. We are extremely proud of the valour of our police personnel. Their supreme sacrifice while serving the nation will not go in vain. My deepest condolences to their families. Spoke to Maharashtra CM Shri @Dev_Fadnavis regarding the tragic incident in Gadchiroli and expressed my grief at the loss of brave Police personnel. We are providing all assistance needed by the state government. MHA is in constant touch with the state administration," Rajnath tweeted.

Fadnavis too said that he briefed Rajnath about the situation in Maharashtra. "Anguished to know that our 16 police personnel from Gadchiroli C-60 force got martyred in a cowardly attack by naxals today. My thoughts and prayers are with the martyrs’ families. I’m in touch with DGP and Gadchiroli SP," he tweeted. 

I strongly condemn this attack and we will fight this menace with even more and stronger efforts. I also spoke to Hon Union Home Minister @rajnathsingh ji and briefed him about the situation in Maharashtra," he added.

Congress also condemned the attack in Maharashtra. "We are deeply saddened by the deadly attack on our jawans. We strongly condemn this act of violence & salute our brave hearts for their sacrifice & service. We pray for the families of the victims & wish the injured a swift recovery," Congress tweeted. 

The attack on the C-60 commandos took place when the private vehicle in which they were travelling was targeted by an improvised explosive device (IED) on Wednesday afternoon. The attack was carried out on the Kurkheda-Korchi road near Jambhurkheda village panchayat in north Gadchiroli, a Naxal-hit area.

This is the second attack by Naxals in Gadchiroli in the last 24 hours. The C-60 commandos were on their way to another spot where the Naxals had set more than 50 vehicles ablaze Tuesday night.

Tags:
Narendra ModiGadchiroliRajnath SinghDevendra FadnavisNaxal AttackGadchiroli Naxal attack
Next
Story

15 C-60 commandos martyred in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli as Naxals blow vehicle

Must Watch

PT3M3S

IED blast triggered by Naxals target C-60 commandos in Gadchiroli