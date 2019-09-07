close

PM Narendra Modi to visit Mumbai

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates first Make In India metro coach in Mumbai

Besides the state-of-the-art metro coach, the PM also laid the foundation stone for three metro lines, worth over 19,000 crore. 

ANI photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Mumbai on Saturday and laid the foundation stone for three metro lines, worth over 19,000 crore. 

A PMO release said that in Mumbai, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for three metro lines which will add more than 42 km to the metro network of the city. 

The three corridors are 9.2 km-long Gaimukh to Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road) Metro-10 corridor, 12.7 km Wadala to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Metro-11 corridor and 20.7 km Kalyan to Taloja Metro-12 corridor.

He also inaugurated a state-of-the-art metro coach, the first metro coach under Make in India initiative of the government.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal shared a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the launch event. Watch:

Modi will also lay the foundation stone of a state-of-the-art Metro Bhavan. The 32-storey centre will operate and control 14 metro lines measuring around 340 km. It is proposed to be built on a 20,387 sq mt plot with a developable area of 1,14,088 sq mt within Aarey Colony. It is expected to be completed in 36 months, while metro lines are scheduled for completion in 2026.

He will also inaugurate Bandongri Metro Station on Andheri (East)-Dahisar (East) metro-7. He will release a brand vision document for Maha Mumbai Metro. 

The PM will also visit Aurangabad in central Maharashtra and address a meet of women self-help groups, organised by Maharashtra State Rural Livelihood Mission (UMED).
 

 

 

 

