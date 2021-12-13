हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sanjay Raut

Sanjay Raut booked for making objectionable remarks against female BJP members in Delhi

The case against Sanjay Raut was filed after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against female BJP members in a TV interview and threatened them.

Sanjay Raut booked for making objectionable remarks against female BJP members in Delhi

New Delhi: Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been booked in Delhi for allegedly making an objectionable remarks against female BJP members in Delhi. The case against him was filed after a BJP leader alleged that he used abusive language against female BJP members in a TV interview and threatened them.

The FIR against Raut was registered on a complaint submitted by BJP National General Secretary Deepti Rawat Bhardwaj on December 9 at Mandawali police station.

 

 

In her complaint, she has alleged that in an interview telecast on a Marathi news channel on December 9, Raut made "shocking comments" against BJP workers.

She further alleged that he issued threats against "the life and limb of BJP political workers" and also used abusive language.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against Raut under section 500 (punishment for defamation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), a senior Delhi police officer said. 

Reacting to it, Raut said, "FIR registered against me in Delhi has been done with political motives and to suppress my voice. "It has been done to defame my party as CBI, I-T, ED can't be used against me. I'm an MP, it's not right to encourage some to register false complaints against me,'' Raut, Shiv Sena MP, said. 

