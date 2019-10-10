Setback for Shiv Sena as 26 corporators, 300 workers quit over 'ticket distribution' for assembly election

MUMBAI: In a big setback for Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena ahead of the October 21 assembly election in Maharashtra, at least party corporators and around 300 party workers have sent their resignation to their party chief citing their “unhappiness over the distribution of seats” for the upcoming polls.

Shiv Sainiks in Kalyan are upset that the seat was given to the BJP, which has issued a ticket to Ganpat Gaikwad.

Maharashtra: 26 Shiv Sena corporators and around 300 workers of the party have sent their resignation to the party chief Uddhav Thackeray citing their 'unhappiness over the distribution of seats' for the upcoming #MaharashtraAssemblyPolls pic.twitter.com/yqlOtrpJ23 — ANI (@ANI) October 10, 2019

Ganpat Kalu Gayakwad is contesting from the Kalyan East Assembly seat and his name featured in the first list released by the BJP.

This came two days after Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray apologised to his partymen for giving away seats to alliance partner BJP.

Addressing the party's annual gathering at Shivaji Park on Dussehra, Thackeray explained why he chose an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and agreed to play second fiddle to the party.

Live TV

It may be noted that Shiv Sena has always been the big brother in the alliance with BJP in the past 25 years. The party is contesting on 124 seats in the forthcoming assembly election in the state, while the BJP and other allies will be contesting on the remaining seats out of the 288 seats.

While the BJP-Shiv Sena combine is not going to face any challenge from the Congress or the NCP in Maharashtra, this resignation of Sena leaders might cause trouble for the alliance ahead of the Assembly polls.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the biggest campaigner for the BJP in the poll-bound states and will hold four rallies in Haryana, followed by nine rallies in Maharashtra.

Out of the nine rallies in Maharashtra, two key rallies will be on October 17 at Satara and Pune. BJP president Amit Shah will hold 18 rallies in the western state.

In Haryana, PM Modi will kick off his campaign trail from October 14 and will address crowds in Vallavgarh, Dadri, Thanesar and Hisar.

Home Minister and BJP chief Amit Shah will hold rallies and meetings on the same day in Ratia, Jind, Panchkula, Kalka, Tosham, Dadri among other Assembly constituencies.