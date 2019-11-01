Shiv Sena, BJP negotiating through mediator on Maharashtra govt formation: Sources

Mumbai: As tussle over power-sharing between BJP and Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena continues, sources on Friday claimed that negotiation between the two NDA allies is currently underway over ministerial berths and allocation of portfolios.

According to sources, both BJP and Shiv Sena are holding hectic parleys through an intermediary and the two parties have also forwarded new proposals to each other.

In the recently concluded Assembly election, no party has got a majority on its own to form the government in Maharashtra.

Any political party or alliance needs a magical figure of 145 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly to be able to form the government. It may be recalled that the BJP emerged as the single largest party winning 105 seats while its ally Shiv Sena could win 56 seats in the closely-contested assembly election.

Shiv Sena, which wants the BJP to respect the 50-50 power-sharing deal that was reportedly agreed by the two parties before the assembly election, is pressing for the post of Chief Minister for two and a half years, besides 21 ministerial positions.

Live TV

The Sena is also demanding a ministerial berth in the Union Cabinet. Of the four plum ministries of Revenue, Finance, Urban Development and Home Affairs in the state, the Shiv Sena wants 2 key ministries.

The sources, however, told the Zee News that the BJP central leadership might agree to the following demands of its ally:

1. BJP is ready to give Shiv Sena the post of Deputy Chief Minister provided either of these - Aditya Thackeray, Subhash Desai or Eknath Shinde - are chosen for the post.

2. BJP earlier talked about giving 13 ministerial posts, but now it is expected to give 16 ministerial berths to its ally.

3. BJP may give only three out of four key ministries - Revenue, Finance, Urban Development and Home Affairs - to the Shiv Sena. The most likely department to be given is Revenue.

4. The BJP may also concede to Sena's demand of a berth in the Union Cabinet by giving it MoS with independent charge.

5. According to sources, Shiv Sena is likley to get the ministries of irrigation, agriculture, rural development, as well as tribal development.