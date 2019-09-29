close

Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena finalises 11 candidates for Maharashtra assembly election; Aditya Thackeray may contest from Worli

The ticket distribution took place on the first day of Navaratri festival. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Amidst the ongoing seat-sharing talks with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Shiv Sena on Sunday gave tickets to its 11 party candidates to contest the bypolls in the state. 

The ticket distribution took place on the first day of Navaratri festival. 

The tickets have been given to Sanjay Shirsat from Aurangabad West, Rajesh Kshirsagar from Kolhapur North, Deepak Kesarkar from Sawantwadi, Sanjay Ghadge from Kagal, Sangram Kupekar from Chandgad, Chandraradeep Narke from Karveer, Sujeet Minchekar from Hatkanangale, Satyajeet Patil from Shahuwadi, Prakash Abitkar from Radhanagari, and Ulhas Patil from Shirul.

Take a look at the names below:

1.Aurangabad West Assembly: Sanjay Shirsat
2.Kolhapur North: Rajesh Kshirsagar
3 Sawantwadi assembly seat: Deepak Kesarkar
4. In Kolhapur, Shiv Sena gave tickets to all MLAs.
5. Kagal: Sanjay Baba Ghadge
6. Chandgarh: Sangam Kupekar
7. Karveer: Chandradeep Narke
8. Hatkanangale: Dr. Sujeet Minchekar
9. Shahuwadi: Satyajeet Patil
10.Radhanagri: Prakash Abitkar
11.Shirul: Ulhas Patil

Maharashtra Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam's son Yogesh Kadam has also been given the ticket from Shiv Sena from Dapoli assembly constituency. Yamini Jadhav has been made the party candidate from Mumbai Byculla assembly seat. It is to be noted that Sachin Ahir was keen to contest the election from this seat on the Sena ticket. 

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray's son and Yuva Sena leader Aditya Thackeray is likely to be fielded from Worli assembly constituency.

According to reports, the official list of Shiv Sena for the assembly election is likely to be released soon.

