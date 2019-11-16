Shiv Sena not likely to attend NDA meet ahead of Parliament's Winter Session: Sources

NEW DELHI: Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena will attend the all-party meeting called by the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla on Sunday ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session, which is scheduled to begin from November 18.

Sources on Saturday said that the Maharashtra-based party is expected to attend Sunday's all-party meeting called by the Lok Sabha Speaker but it is likely to skip a crucial meeting of the NDA allies which will also be held on Sunday afternoon.

When asked by reporters, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had earlier indicated that he won't be attending the NDA meet due to his poor health.

However, Raut will attend the Parliament's Winter Session, which begins from November 18.

Party sources said that Shiv Sena is still undecided over attending the NDA meet and it is likely to clear its stand on the issue today itself.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also not likely to attend a crucial meeting between interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and NCP chief Sharad Pawar, slated to be held in Delhi on Sunday, to discuss the common minimum programme which has been finalised by the three parties for running a coalition government in Maharashtra.

According to sources, the Congress party will first sort-out modalities with its alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) after which it will initiate talks with Shiv Sena for the government formation in Maharashtra.

The three parties are having talks for the formation of a secular and non-BJP government in the state where the President`s Rule was imposed earlier this week.

It may be recalled that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla had earlier called an all-party meeting for the smooth functioning of Parliament during the winter session.

The meeting will be held in the Parliament Library Building.

According to information, the all-party meeting called by Speaker will be followed by a similar meeting called by Parliament Affairs Ministry around 10:30 am.

A meeting of the BJP's Executive Committee will begin around 1 pm, which will be followed by a meeting of NDA allies.

While the government is expected to lay thrust on its legislative agenda during the meeting, the opposition parties are likely to raise the issues of their concern during the session which will continue till December 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government is expected to take forward its legislative agenda during the session including several bills.

Among the bills expected to be taken up is on regularising 1,728 unauthorised colonies in Delhi.

A bill to penalise people who assault doctors on duty may also be brought in the session.The government will also bring bills to replace two ordinances on -- corporate tax rate cuts and ban on e-cigarettes.

It will be the second session since Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to the office with a bigger majority for a second successive term.