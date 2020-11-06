Sugar factory workers in Maharashtra threaten strike from November 30

New Delhi: As many as 1.50 lakh sugar factory workers in Maharashtra have decided to go on a strike from November 30, demanding a hike in their salary.

According to reports, 274 sugar factories employing around 1.50 lakh employees will have to face the strike threat by end of this month. The sugar factory workers have raised the banner of a strike as their existing contract for wages has already ended on March 31, 2019.

The employees union said that sugar factory management has already accepted their demand to constitute a new committee to review the demand for increased salary.

Since the management has failed to implement the same, the workers union has decided to give a call for the strike.