हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sugar factories

Sugar factory workers in Maharashtra threaten strike from November 30

The sugar factory workers have raised the banner of a strike demanding a hike in their wages.

Sugar factory workers in Maharashtra threaten strike from November 30
Representational Image: Reuters

New Delhi: As many as 1.50 lakh sugar factory workers in Maharashtra have decided to go on a strike from November 30, demanding a hike in their salary. 

According to reports, 274 sugar factories employing around 1.50 lakh employees will have to face the strike threat by end of this month. The sugar factory workers have raised the banner of a strike as their existing contract for wages has already ended on March 31, 2019.

The employees union said that sugar factory management has already accepted their demand to constitute a new committee to review the demand for increased salary.

Live TV

Since the management has failed to implement the same, the workers union has decided to give a call for the strike.

Tags:
Sugar factoriesMaharashtra sugar mills
Next
Story

Maharashtra's gift to school students and teachers on Diwali; know here
  • 84,11,724Confirmed
  • 1,24,985Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,86,00,930Confirmed
  • 12,32,214Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M55S

DNA: Watch Non Stop News With Sudhir Chaudhary, Nov 06, 2020