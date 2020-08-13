Three more cops succumb to coronavirus, COVID-19 death toll in Maharashtra Police rises to 124

Mumbai: Three more Maharashtra Police personnel succumbed to the deadly COVID-19 infection in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll in the state police force to 124. Meanwhile, 381 new cases of COVID-19 infection have also been reported in the Maharashtra Police force in the last 24 hours.

"381 more Maharashtra Police personnel tested positive for COVID-19 while three died in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 124. The total number of police personnel infected in the state stands at 11,773, out of which 9,416 have recovered and 2,233 are active cases," a statement from Maharashtra Police said.

Active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 1,47,820, the highest in the country followed by Andhra Pradesh with 90,425 active cases.

India on Thursday registered the highest single-day spike of 66,999 cases and reported 942 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With a record single-day increase of 66,999 cases, India's COVID-19 tally mounted to 23,96,637 on Thursday, while the number of patients who have recovered from the disease surged to 16,95,982, pushing the recovery rate to 70.77 per cent in the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 47,033 with 942 people succumbing to the disease in the last 24 hours, health ministry data updated at 8 am showed.

The case fatality rate in the country has declined to 1.96 per cent.

There are 6,53,622 active COVID-19 cases in the country presently, which accounts for 27.27 per cent of its total caseload. India crossed the 20-lakh mark in terms of COVID-19 cases on August 7.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 2,68,45,688 samples were tested in the country till August 12, including 8,30,391 tested on Wednesday, the highest number of tests performed in a day.