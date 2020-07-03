With 6364 new cases and 198 fatalities in past 24 hours, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally reaches 192990

MUMBAI: The number of coronavirus infection cases in Maharashtra has risen to 192,990 on Friday evening. During the last 24 hours, 6364 new COVID-19 cases and 198 deaths from the deadly coronavirus infection were reported in Maharashtra.

The death toll due to the deadly coronavirus infection in Maharashtra now stands at 8376. In Maharashtra, 3515 patients were discharged today after recovery. So far, 104,687 patients have been recovered and discharged in Maharashtra.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the number of COVID-19 patients has increased to 82,074. There have been 73 deaths from coronavirus in Mumbai during the last 24 hours in Mumbai. So far, a total of 4762 deaths have been reported due to the virus in Mumbai.

Eight new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Dharavi, Mumbai. Together, the total coronavirus patients in Dharavi have risen to 2309. So far, 84 people have died from the deadly disease in Dharavi.

In the Navi Mumbai Metropolitan area, 257 new cases have been reported during the last 24 hours. With these, the number of corona positive patients in the Navi Mumbai Metropolitan area now stands at 7345. Eight patients died today in the Navi Mumbai metropolitan area. With this, the death toll from Corona has increased to 232.

In the Kalyan Dombivali Metropolitan area near Mumbai, 564 new coronavirus patients have been found during the last 24 hours. With this, the number of corona positive patients has increased to 8049 in Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area. So far 130 people have died in the Kalyan Dombivali metropolitan area from Corona.

On June 29, the Maharashtra government had extended the coronavirus-triggered lockdown till July 31 without providing any further relaxations amid mounting cases of COVID-19 in the state.

The NCP, a partner in Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, has been insisting that economic activities be resumed in a staggered manner in those parts of the state that have not been affected much by the COVID-19 crisis, to bring the economy back on track.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country till now.

Some of the municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, like Thane and Mira Bhayandar, have even announced lockdown in their jurisdictions due to the rising COVID-19 cases.